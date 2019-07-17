UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan Cancels Membership Of Two Members Of PMDC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 04:02 PM

Prime Minister (PM) Imran khan cancels membership of two members of PMDC

Prime Minister (PM) Imran khan has cancelled membership of two PMDC (Pakistan Medical Dental Council) members

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th July, 2019) Prime Minister (PM) Imran khan has cancelled membership of two PMDC (Pakistan Medical Dental Council) members.Notification has been issued in connection with appointment of two new members of PMDC including Dr.

Shahnaz and Dr. Azhar in place of removed members. .According to reports PM Imran Khan has cancelled membership of PMDC in respect of Dr.Shoaib and Salman Jafar besides removing them from their posts. Notification in this regard has also been issued.

