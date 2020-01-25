Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan files appeal plea in SC against high court decision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has challenged high court decision on the matter of PTI membership of Akbar S Babar in Supreme Court (SC)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th January, 2020) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has challenged high court decision on the matter of PTI membership of Akbar S Babar in Supreme Court (SC).PM Imran Khan in the capacity of chairman PTI has filed petition against high court decision on Akbar S Babar party membership in SC.The petition said SC had set rules in Hanif Abbasi versus Imran Khan case that election commission is neither any court nor any tribunal in the eyes of law.

Akbar S Babar has no connection with PTI since 2011. He was issued show cause notices and he was expelled from PTI. The e-mail sent by Akbar S Babar on quitting party is on the record. The petitions filed by Akbar S Babar in election commission and high court are based on malafide intent.The petition further said Akbar S Babar is not affected party in PTI funding case.

Therefore, election commission has no authority to hear this case. PTI Foreign funding case is pending with inquiry committee. High court can not give decision on controversial facts by exercising powers laid down in article 199.PTI Former vice president Akbar S Babar had filed petition in election commission in 2014 against PTI on alleged violation of laws pertaining to political funding.

PTI had challenged the position of the petitioner in Islamabad High court that he was expelled from party.High court had rejected their petition and against this decision PTI had filed appeal plea.A two members bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard this petition.IHC had said in its written decision with reference to petition that election commission should give decision on the matter of Akbar S Babar membership.