ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th January, 2020) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has covnened special meeting of federal cabinet today (Tuesday) and a 10-point agenda of the meeting has also been issued.The political and economic situation of the country will come under discussion in the meeting.The cabinet will also review the headway made in important legislation.

The pace of implementation of cabinet past decisions figures in the agenda of meeting.The cabinet will be given briefing on the performance of ministries and departments. The endorsement of committee decision pertaining to economic coordination committee and legislation also features the agenda of meeting.

Approval for agreement on air service between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is also part of the agenda. Approval for appointment of flag officer as DG Pakistani maritime security too features the agenda.The agenda also includes appointment of member of production control in heavy industries Taxila board on deputation, appointment of incharge member in Pakistan Mohtasib Karachi secretariat and approval for appointment of MD/CEO of PSO.Report on distribution of 4 percent quota for FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan will also be presented before cabinet.