ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th July, 2019) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday has appreciated International Court of Justice's (ICJ) decision of not acquitting, releasing and returning spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav to India.In a tweet, the premier stated, "He (Kulbhushan Jadhav) is guilty of crimes against the people of Pakistan.

Pakistan shall proceed further as per law."On July 17, the ICJ had rejected remedies sought by India, including annulment of military court decision convicting Kulbhushan Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India.Announcing the verdict Judge Abdulqavi Ahmed Yousaf told Pakistan to review the death sentence for an alleged Indian spy, saying Islamabad violated his rights to consular visits.

The judge remarked that Pakistan and India are signatories of the Vienna Convention."A continued stay of execution constitutes an indispensable condition for the effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Mr Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav," it ruledThe court while finding Jadhav guilty of committing terrorist activities inside Pakistan, ordered that the Indian spy cannot be handed over to India and will remain in Pakistan's custody.The Indian navy officer was arrested in Pakistan's province of Balochistan in March 2016.

On March 25 2016, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released his confessional statement of Jadhav in which he claimed to be a serving Indian Navy officer.