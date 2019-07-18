UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan Lauds ICJ's Decision Of Not Acquitting, Releasing And Returning Jadhav To India

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 01:53 PM

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan lauds ICJ's decision of not acquitting, releasing and returning Jadhav to India

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday has appreciated International Court of Justice's (ICJ) decision of not acquitting, releasing and returning spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav to India.In a tweet, the premier stated

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th July, 2019) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday has appreciated International Court of Justice's (ICJ) decision of not acquitting, releasing and returning spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav to India.In a tweet, the premier stated, "He (Kulbhushan Jadhav) is guilty of crimes against the people of Pakistan.

Pakistan shall proceed further as per law."On July 17, the ICJ had rejected remedies sought by India, including annulment of military court decision convicting Kulbhushan Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India.Announcing the verdict Judge Abdulqavi Ahmed Yousaf told Pakistan to review the death sentence for an alleged Indian spy, saying Islamabad violated his rights to consular visits.

The judge remarked that Pakistan and India are signatories of the Vienna Convention."A continued stay of execution constitutes an indispensable condition for the effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Mr Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav," it ruledThe court while finding Jadhav guilty of committing terrorist activities inside Pakistan, ordered that the Indian spy cannot be handed over to India and will remain in Pakistan's custody.The Indian navy officer was arrested in Pakistan's province of Balochistan in March 2016.

On March 25 2016, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released his confessional statement of Jadhav in which he claimed to be a serving Indian Navy officer.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Imran Khan Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister ISPR Vienna March July 2016 Court Kulbhushan Jadhav

Recent Stories

Tourism to promote in industrial revolution in Pak ..

8 minutes ago

Almost 6Mln People Remain in Flood Zone in Indian ..

8 minutes ago

Boeing pledges 50 mln USD to help families of air ..

8 minutes ago

Agriculture, fishery, forestry key to Australia's ..

8 minutes ago

Could targeting this enzyme halt ovarian cancer?

8 minutes ago

'Simply seeing green spaces' may help reduce cravi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.