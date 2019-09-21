Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan leaves for New York on seven days visit

(@imziishan)

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has left for US on a week long visit following conclusion of his two days visit to Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st September, 2019) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has left for US on a week long visit following conclusion of his two days visit to Saudi Arabia.Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Advisor on Finance Dr.

Hafeez Shaikh, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari are also accompanying the Prime Minister.During his two days visit to Saudi Arabia PM held meetings with Saudi King Salman bin abdulaziz, defence minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman and other leaders.

PM left for New York from Madina Munarwa by Saudi Airlines chartered plane.He is likely to have two meetings with US president Trump during his visit to US. First meeting will take place on September 23 Monday and during the meeting Kashmir issue and regional situation will figure atop.

PM Imran Khan will address UN General Assembly (GA) on September 27 wherein he will inform the world countries about Kashmir issue and prevailing situation in the region.The prime minister will also attend and speak at high-level side events co-hosted by Pakistan and Turkey on countering hate speech and on environmental protection and poverty alleviation, co-hosted by Malaysia and Pakistan.A trilateral summit meeting of Pakistan, Malaysia and Turkey will also be held on the sidelines.

The prime minister will also interact with a cross-section of international media outlets including meetings with editorial boards.PM will also speak on the step taken by Modi government for revoking the status of Occupied Kashmir illegally and ongoing curfew in the valley.