Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan Strongly Condemns Blast Near LOC

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 12:27 PM

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan strongly condemns blast near LOC

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has strongly denounced the blast on LoC near Chamb sector

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th July, 2019) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has strongly denounced the blast on LoC near Chamb sector.A statement issued from PM House Thursday said PM has expressed profound sorrow and grief over loss of previous lives in the incident.The Prime Minister prayed higher place in heaven for the martyred and early recovery of the injured.Five Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom and one got injured in the blast, few meters from the Line of Control, at Barnala in Chamb Sector of Azad Kashmir yesterday.

According to ISPR, the incident is evident of state sponsored terrorism by India violating bilateral ceasefire agreement and the international rules.The martyred soldiers include Subedar Muhammad Sadiq, Sepoy Muhammad Tayyab, Nk Sher Zaman, Sepoy Zohaib, and Sepoy Ghulam Qasim.Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak have also strongly condemned blast on the Line of Control near Chamb sector.

