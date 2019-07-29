Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan summons cabinet meeting today

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has called the meeting of federal cabinet today (Tuesday) to deliberate over 9-point agenda

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th July, 2019) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has called the meeting of Federal cabinet today (Tuesday) to deliberate over 9-point agenda.A wide range of matters including amendments in Rules of business -1973, establishment of national commission for child rights, appointment of MD PASCO and appointment of CEO of Alternative Energy Development board will come under discussion in the meeting.Summary on appointment of MD PASCO will also be presented in the meeting.