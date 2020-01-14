Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to head the National Security Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th January, 2020) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has reorganized National Security Committee (NSC) under his chairmanship .The important forum for national strategies would comprise 12 members including defence minister Pervaiz Khatak, interior minister Ijaz Shah, Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, finance advisor Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, special assistant to PM on information Firdous Ashiq Awan and special assistant to PM on national security division.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and all the three services chiefs will be part of the National Security committee.