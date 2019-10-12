Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to leave for Tehran today

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will leave for Tehran today to meet Iranian leadership in connection with de-escalation of tension between Iran and Saudi Arabia.During his meeting with Iranian leadership, de-escalation of tension with Saudi Arabia will come under discussion

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th October, 2019) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will leave for Tehran today to meet Iranian leadership in connection with de-escalation of tension between Iran and Saudi Arabia.During his meeting with Iranian leadership, de-escalation of tension with Saudi Arabia will come under discussion.Imran Khan will also apprise Iranian leadership of Kashmir issue.Imran Khan visit schedule to Iran and Saudi Arabia has been finalized.

PM will leave for Tehran today, Sunday.

Imran Khan will take into confidence Saudi leadership on his visit to Iran. Imran Khan is making efforts for defusing tension between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Imran Khan will meet Iranian president and he will leave for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.PM will undertake visit of Saudi Arabia for one day. He will meet Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman.The date for Federal cabinet meeting has also been changed due to Imran Khan visit to Saudi Arabia and now federal cabinet will meet on Monday instead of Tuesday.