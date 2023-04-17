Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif pays tribute to late Mufti Abdul Shakoor

Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday paid tribute to the late Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor who died in a traffic mishap in the Capital a few days back

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ):Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday paid tribute to the late Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor who died in a traffic mishap in the Capital a few days back.

Addressing a session of the National Assembly (NA), the PM said that the late Mufti was a renowned religious scholar and an honest and hardworking member of his cabinet.

"Late Mufti ran his election campaign in his constituency on a motorcycle." During the cabinet meetings, he found the late minister as a straightforward and clear-minded speaker.

The PM said that due to his hard work and dedication, no complaints were reported during the Hajj arrangements when compared with those issues related to mismanagement that had emerged during the previous government's tenure.

The late minister made excellent arrangements with his hard work and honesty, he further lauded.

"Today, not only this house and parliament, but the whole country lost a great scholar, mufti, and thinker," he added.

He said that former member of the cabinet had no other sources of income except his salary.

The PM further named the late Mufti 'a gem' of the JUI-F.

He mentioned that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had gratuitously granted a loan of $2 billion to Pakistan, and, the country received $1 billion committed by the United Arab Emirates.

He said all the terms of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had been met.