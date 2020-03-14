UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Policies Helps Improve Economy, Enhances Pak Image Worldwide: Ali Amin Gandapor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 09:29 PM

Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapor Saturday said that the prudent policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan has improved the economy and enhanced the image of Pakistan globally

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapor Saturday said that the prudent policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan has improved the economy and enhanced the image of Pakistan globally.

The Minister said economic situation was improving with each passing day and substantial funds would be available in upcoming fiscal year for development projects that would help accelerate pace of development and address problems of people of DI Khan.

He was talking to noted politician Makhdom Muhammad Ali Raza Shah who contested last election from NA 38 DI Khan as independent candidate. He called on the Federal Minister on Saturday at Islamabad where he formally announced joining of PTI.

Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapor congratulated Makhdom Raza for joining the party and expressing full confidence in the policies of PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said his joining would help strengthen the party in DI Khan.

The minister said that he would take him along for provision of clean drinking water, quality education and health services, provision of employment, sanitation and addressing low voltage problems in urban and rural areas of DI Khan, which has his top priority.

The Minister said economic situation was being improved and substantial funds would be available in upcoming fiscal year for development projects that would help address problems of the district.

The Minister asked him to identify basic problems of people for which all cooperation would be made for its solutions.

"Makhdom Sahib has chosen a party that has a strong roots in masses having a dynamic, patriotic and honest leadership in the shape of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was highly respected in the country and world.

He said Pakistan image and prestige has been enhanced at international level manifolds due to dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The country has come out of international isolation and was put on right path due to historic diplomacy of Prime Minister Imran Khan Government and Pakistan's positive and constructive role during the recent Afghanistan Peace Accord has been globally recognized.

He said inclusion of Makhdom Muhammad Ali Raza along with his hundreds of supporters and family members in PTI was a manifestation that it was the only party that could address people problems and take the country forward on road to progress and development.

Makhdom Muhammad Ali Raza while expressing full confidence in policies of PTI Government said that he was highly impressed from PTI leadership and role of this party in resolution of peoples problems.

Raza said he would extend full support and cooperation to Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapor for resolution of DI Khan problems and strengthening of PTI in the district.

On this occasion, party's flag was presented to Makhdom Muhammad Ali Raza who obtained around 18,000 votes in 2018 elections and others political workers.

