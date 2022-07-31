UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Prays For Peace, Prosperity During New Islamic Year

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2022 | 12:44 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while felicitating the Muslims at the start of Muharram-ul-Haram and new Hijri year 1444, prayed to Allah Almighty to make the new Islamic year a source of peace, prosperity and blessings for the Muslim Ummah especially Pakistan.

In a message, the PM said the new Islamic year was a reminder that one should leave behind the ill feelings of the past, learn from one's mistakes and seek forgiveness from Allah Almighty.

He asked the Muslims to look into themselves and see whether during the previous year they disobeyed Allah in the matters of prayers, everyday affairs, in their actions, in the matters of right and wrong or whether they violated rights of Allah and rights of the people which might make them shameful before their Creator and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

"Let us change our individual lives by making favours and acceptance of Allah above all else in our worldly and religious affairs." Shehbaz Sharif said, on the occasion of the new Islamic year, he will appeal to the nation to pledge that at the individual and collective level, they will make tolerance and brotherhood their aim in all religious and political matters.

"Let us make a pledge at the start of the new Islamic year that we will serve the country with complete honesty."He prayed to Allah Almighty to keep everyone safe during the new Hijri year from all disasters and difficulties and let this year bring peace, progress and prosperity for Pakistan, Muslim Ummah and the whole of humanity.

