Prime Minister predicts emergence of fault lines within opposition parties

CHAKWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressing dismay at his political opponents' self-centered tactics, predicted that soon their parties would face formation of forward blocks in the parliament and assemblies.

Talking to media during his visit, the prime minister, in response to question about Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership announcement of resignations from assembles, observed that their legislators had spent millions of rupees on election campaigns so how could they resign on their assertions.

"It is my prediction that soon they will form forward blocks in the assemblies," he stressed.

The prime minister further said Maulana had already been a 12th man (referred to an extra player in a team) and upon his demands who would tender resignation. They (legislators) would not accede to such demands.

Their parties knew it very well that these antics were employed by their leadership to save their corruption, he added.

Maulana possessed billion of rupees worth properties while his source of income had been unknown, the prime minister said, wondering 'whether these were acquired through magic!' "They have to give answers to these questions, but they are out to sacrifice their members of parliament," he added.

The prime minister further said PDM leadership considered public as fools but it proved otherwise, as evident from their call for a public gathering in Lahore.

They were thinking that people would come out to protect their corruption, he maintained.

He said the whole nation knew these corruption tainted leaders very well who had plundered the country in the last thirty years.

Their scions had been living aboard in princely manner.

The prime minister further said these leaders had failed to produce even a single receipt to justify their resources.

The prime minister to another question said he would soon address the nation on electricity issue.

He said contracts had been signed by the previous regimes for production of power at expensive rates. The country had been producing costly power in the whole region.

The prime minister said there was only Rs three difference per unit in the cost of power production and its sale.

He also linked the power production cost to circular debt and said different efforts were afoot to control prices so that people were not burdened.

The prime minister said circular debt had been a burden on the whole country. Negotiations with the Independent Power Producers were continuing to further reduce the power tariff, he added.

The prime minister replying to another query, stressed upon increasing country's export.

He said they were focusing on olive plantation so that the country could produce huge oil and able to export it.

The prime minister said they had imported edible oil at cost of US $ 2.5 billion. The prices of edible oil increased due to surge in the international market, he said.

Avocado had been regarded as another precious vegetable, so efforts were being made to boost cash crops and value-added production in the agriculture sector whichcould be exported, he added.\867