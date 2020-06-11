Prime Minister presented Economic Survey 2019-20

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday was presented Economic Survey 2019-20 as the government is all set to announce the federal budget for the next fiscal year on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday was presented Economic Survey 2019-20 as the government is all set to announce the Federal budget for the next fiscal year on Friday.

Adviser to PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh presented the copy of Economic Survey to the Prime Minister in a meeting held here, the PM Media Wing said.