Prime Minister, President extend felicitations on Lebanese Independence Day

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday felicitated the President of Lebanon Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Saad Hariri, respectively, on the occasion of Independence Day of Lebanon

In their separate congratulatory messages, the president and the prime minister stressed that Pakistan-Lebanon bilateral relations were based on common faith and shared traditions and values, said a Foreign Office press release.

The president and the prime minister expressed their resolve to further deepen these cordial ties in all spheres.