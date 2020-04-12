UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister, President Greet Christians On Easter

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 11:50 AM

Prime minister, president greet Christians on Easter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday greeted Christians, particularly the Pakistani citizens, on the sacred occasion of Easter celebrated on the day.

"Please stay safe and keep your families safe during the COVID-19 pandemic by praying and celebrating at home and by observing the national safety protocols," the prime minister said in a tweet.

In a separate message, President Alvi conveyed his sincere wishes to the Christian community and said that the Christian as well as other minorities were equal citizens of the state and their rights had fully been safeguarded by the constitution of Pakistan.

He said that the true message of Easter was love, joy and happiness. "It also reminds us of the teachings of Jesus Christ and his universal message of love, forgiveness, and brotherhood, which can bring harmony and peace to the world," he remarked.

The president also appreciated the contribution made by the Christian community in the social and economic development of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Sunday Christian Love Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Morocco registers 97 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 12, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Islamic contributes AED 10 million to the ..

12 hours ago

UK Scientists May Have COVID-19 Vaccine Ready by S ..

12 hours ago

Oilers mourn Colby Cave, dead at 25 from brain ble ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.