UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister , Prince Charles Discuss Pak-UK Ties, Covid-19, Climate Change Issues In Telephonic Conversation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:53 PM

Prime Minister , Prince Charles discuss Pak-UK ties, Covid-19, climate change issues in telephonic conversation

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Prince Charles of Wales and exchanged views on bilateral relations, issues of mutual interest including Covid-19, climate change and biodiversity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Prince Charles of Wales and exchanged views on bilateral relations, issues of mutual interest including Covid-19, climate change and biodiversity.

During the telephonic conversation, the prime minister expressed condolences on the loss of precious lives in the United Kingdom due to Covid-19 and underlined that international cooperation was pivotal for success in fight against the pandemic.

He said that Pakistan has been able to mitigate the deleterious impacts of Covid-19 on health and economy through national coordinated efforts, smart lockdowns and implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The prime minister underlined that Climate Change being one of the most pressing issues of our times, Pakistan was committed to work with the global community to tackle this problem.

He briefed the Prince of Wales on steps taken by the government to address the challenges of Climate Change, highlighting the launching of 'Eco-System Restoration Initiative', including 10 billion Tree Plantation Project as well as establishment of national parks under Protected Areas Initiative.

Pakistan and UK have a growing bilateral relationship and increasing cooperation at multilateral fora especially the Commonwealth as well as a strong commitment to work together in all areas of mutual interest.

The prime minister extended invitation to the Prince of Wales to visit Pakistan along with the Duchess of Cornwall.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Visit Cornwall Wales United Kingdom All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

41 minutes ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

41 minutes ago

Strict action against Snooker clubs, Shisha center ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan condemns assassination of Iranian scienti ..

3 minutes ago

Seven injured in road mishap

3 minutes ago

CDA Chief directs for speedy completion of road ca ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.