Prime Minister promises to revolutionize health sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that the government was committed to revolutionize health sector in the country and the decision to waive off customs duty on import of medical equipment was a step to achieve the goal.

Addressing Insaaf Health Card distribution ceremony at the Governor's House here, he said the duty-free import of medical equipments would encourage hospitals to provide better health facilities to the masses, adding more incentives would be given to the private sector to establish hospitals as government alone could not establish hospitals.

The ceremony marked the conclusion of Insaaf Health Card distribution in all 36 districts of Punjab under which 4.

8 million families out of a total of 7.2 million have been handed the cards.

A family can spend Rs 720,000 annually for medical treatment on the Insaaf Health Card.

Prime Minister Imran Khan distributed Insaaf Health Cards under the Health Sahulat Program to the deserving families of Lahore, Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin.

"Distribution of Insaaf Health Cards to 7.2 million families in Punjab was a step towards emulating the ideal state of Madinah established by Last Prophet of Allah Hazrat Muhamamd (S.A.A.W.)", the prime minister said.

