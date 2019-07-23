Prime Minister promoting soft image of Pakistan: Qasim Khan Suri

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has improved the soft image of Pakistan at international forum and promoting country trade in the would

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has improved the soft image of Pakistan at international forum and promoting country trade in the would.

He said respect of green passports is being ensured through the prudent policies and under the dynamic leadership of prime minister.

It was the ample example that US President Donald Trump is credited to Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking measures to continue discrimination process of accountability in country, he said.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri expressed these views while inaugurating tube wells for controlling shortage of water and ensuring provision of clean water to public in respective areas of Quetta City.

"Water is an invaluable gift of nature and people should use the water according to their need because human survival depends on water", he said , adding government is working at various projects to overcome shortage of water, aiming to ensure supply of water which is main issue of people in Quetta City.

Qasim Khan Suri mentioned five solar tube wells were also installed in respective areas of Quetta under cooperation of China Diplomat in order to make possible supply of water to citizens and decrease their difficulties.

He said Mangi dam is imperative which completion would be solved shortage of water in the area, saying that agriculture's tub wells would be converted into solar system in order to overcome crisis of power in the area.

Federal Minister for Water and Power Omar Ayub Khan is seriously planning to tackle the electricity crisis in the province as agriculture tube wells use 75 percent electricity, he said.

He said the Chinese Ambassador has visited universities of Balochistan where he inaugurated Chinese center for students so that Balochistan's youth would get technical knowledge to take advantage of CPEC projects.

Qasim Khan Suri said foreign investors came in Pakistan owing to Prime Minister Imran positive policy in which Saudi Arabia is establishing the world's largest oil refinery in Gwadar and it will have a positive impact on country's economic.

Present government is making Gwadar the world's trading hub for which an international airport is also being constructed in same area, saying Gwadar is being connected to the National Grid to reduce the power crisis in Gwadar and Industrial zones are being built in Balochistan which would be created for provision of thousands job opportunities to youth.

He said about amount 640 million have been saved after decreasing expenditure of National Assembly in eight month under vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan austerity.

On the occasion, Managing Director of WASA Mujeebur-Rehman Qambaran was present.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri also heard public issues related water on the occasion.