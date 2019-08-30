Prime Minister proud of nation for showing solidarity with Kashmiris

Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked the people for the way they came out on Friday in solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and said he was proud of them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked the people for the way they came out on Friday in solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and said he was proud of them.

"I am proud of our people in the way they came out on Friday in solidarity with the people of Kashmir�letting them know our nation stands resolutely with them as they confront the brutal, fascist Modi government's annexation and ethnic cleansing agenda in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJK)," the Prime Minister said in his Twitter message.

He said the Pakistani nation had also let the world know about the Nazi-style takeover of India by the RSS-BJP's Hindu Supremacist ideology and the danger it posed not only to the region but the world.