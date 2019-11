Prime Minister, Punjab Chief Minister take notice of suspension of Dr Tafseer

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday took a notice of suspending Dr Tafseer from Services Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday took a notice of suspending Dr Tafseer from Services Hospital.

They have sought report from specialized health and medical education secretary into the matter.

They ordered to immediately restore Dr Tafseer on his post.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also directed to hold an impartial inquiry into the suspension.