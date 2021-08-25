Prime Minister, Punjab LG Minister Discuss Political Situation, Party Matters
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 08:04 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development Punjab Mian Mehmood ur-Rasheed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.
Political situation in the country as well as party matters were discussed during the meeting.