Prime Minister, Qatari Amir meet; discuss bilateral ties, cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met Prime Minister Imran Khan here Saturday wherein both the leaders discussed the bilateral ties and ways to further enhance mutual cooperation.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Amir of Qatar arrived here on a two-day visit along with a high level delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials.

Both the sides also held delegation level talks and discussed bilateral cooperation in multiple spheres.

Prime Minister Imran Khan led his delegation while Qatari delegation was headed by Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

During the talks, the prime minister was accompanied by his cabinet members including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Power Minister Omar Ayub, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi, Special Assistant to the PM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, SAPM on Overseas Pakistani Zulfiqar Bukhari, Finance Advisor Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Commerce Advisor Abdul Razzak Dawood.

Following the talks, both the countries signed three Memorandums of Understanding to establish a joint working group and enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of tourism, business and exchange of financial intelligence related to money laundering and related offenses.