Prime Minister, Qatari Counterpart Discuss Ways To Further Strengthen Brotherly Ties

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 10:51 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani Wednesday discussed different issues to further cement the bilateral ties and long lasting friendship between the two brotherly countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani Wednesday discussed different issues to further cement the bilateral ties and long lasting friendship between the two brotherly countries.

The meeting was held at the residence of Qatari prime minister, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, special assistant Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, secretary foreign office Sohail Mehmood and Pakistan ambassador to Qatar Syed Ahsan Raza Shah also accompanied the prime minister.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan while enroute to Pakistan arrived Doha after the conclusion of his visit to the United States.

Upon arrival at the Hamd international airport, Qatar prime minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani received the prime minister and his delegation. The prime minister will have a short stopover in Doha.

