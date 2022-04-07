Prime Minister Qayyum Niazi takes notice of ghost employees in Neelum district.

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi while taking strong notice of the ghost employees working in different government departments across the Neelum valley has ordered an immediate probe into the matter

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi while taking strong notice of the ghost employees working in different government departments across the Neelum valley has ordered an immediate probe into the matter.

"Drawing salaries from the state exchequer and doing no work won't be tolerated at any cost", the PM said while addressing an extra-ordinary meeting, which was held to review the problems being faced by the people of district Neelum in the State metropolis.

Expressing his anger over the existence of ghost employees, the PM directed the concerned authorities to stop salaries of the absent employees immediately. He said that besides serving notices, FIRs should be registered against all the ghost employees and the matter should be referred to the accountability bureau.

"How is it possible that those who get paid from the public treasury will indulge in luxuries instead of public service?", the PM asked. PM Niazi said that the revenue of the state could be increased by fully exploiting the tourism and hydel power generation potential of Azad Kashmir.

"Our sole mission is to raise the living standard of common masses and ensure uniform development and prosperity across the liberated territory", he said, adding that no area of Azad Kashmir would be left behind in next five years."Serving the state with diligence is our mission. No negligence whatsoever will be tolerated in this regard", the PM said, adding that the government would ensure proper utilization of the state resources.Citing the abundant natural resources in the Neelum Valley, the PM said, "Neelum district is full of natural resources but no attention has been paid in the past regarding the effective utilization of these resources".

He said that there was a lot of potential for tourism in Neelum but it could not be utilized due to lack of facilities.The Prime Minister said that a special plan was being prepared for the promotion of tourism in the picturesque valley.

Stressing the need for alleviating the sufferings of the people living in the Neelum valley, the PM directed the authorities to make sure that infrastructure related needs in the district should be fulfilled immediately.He said that snow clearing machinery should be made available for the convenience of the people of the Neelum in the winter season.Earlier, commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Mr. Masood-ur-Rehman presented a comprehensive report on the problems being faced by the people of Neelum district.

Briefing on the occasion the Commissioner informed the PM that there were a total of 4212 employees working in 37 departments out of which 40 employees received salaries despite staying absent from their duties.He said that 68 employees in the education department were ghost workers with no record. Quoting the figures of Public Health Department, the commissioner told the meeting that there were 20 basic health centers in Neelum district out of which 11 do not have doctors at all.

The Commissioner informed the PM that there was an urgent need for 3 police stations in Neelum district at present. Regarding District Disaster Management Authority, he said that due to the lack of budget and permanent staff the DDMA's equipment was rusting.

The commissioner also pointed out that there was a lack of water supply and sewerage system in Karen, Sharda, Kail Town, Kundal Shahi, Jura, Taubat on which the Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to install water supply and sewerage in these areas.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Ehsan Khalid Kayani, Director General Health Dr. Aftab, Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Masood-ur-Rehman, DIG Tahir Mehmood Qureshi, Chief Engineer Highways, Chief Engineer Electronics, Chief Engineer PPH and other officials of nation~building institutions. app/ahr