Prime Minister Questions World Community's Silence Over Persecution Of Muslims In Held Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:58 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the world could not feign ignorance as it did at Munich in 1938 and asked whether the international community's humanity had died when Muslims were being persecuted in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the world could not feign ignorance as it did at Munich in 1938 and asked whether the international community's humanity had died when Muslims were being persecuted in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJK).

The fascist, Hindu-Supremacist design of the Modi Government with its ethnic cleansing and genocide of Muslims' agenda in IOJK, in India itself (Assam) & beyond into AJK is now overt for all the world to see, the prime minister said in a series of tweets.

He said India's violation of all international laws including humanitarian laws was there for the world to see. "So why is the world silent? Is the international community's humanity dead when Muslims are being persecuted? What message is being sent to the 1.

3 billion Muslims across the world." The prime minister said that hospitals had run out of medical supplies; basic necessities were in short supply, but a communication blackout had deprived Kashmiris a voice to the outside world and their families. Despite this, tales of horror were finding their way into the international media, he added.

Khan said today was the 32nd day of the siege of IOJK by the Indian Occupation Forces of the Modi Government and added that under cover of this siege, Indian forces had killed, injured (with pellet guns), abused Kashmiri men, women & children.

He said men had been taken away and thrown into prisons across India.

