Prime Minister Raises Kashmir Issue With Courage, Bravery In UNGA: Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 10:33 PM

Prime Minister raises Kashmir issue with courage, bravery in UNGA: Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech in UN General Assembly (UNGA) would shake the world for taking notice of Indian atrocities and human rights violation in Kashmir.

While talking to a delegation led by Provincial Minister for Minorities, Affairs and Human Rights Ejaz Alam and Minority MPA Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh the Punjab Governor said that Federal government has formally taken decision to issue 45-day multiple visa for Sikhs of foreign passport holders other than the Indian passports.

Sarwar while sharing a good news for Sikh pilgrims, Punjab Governor said that more than 100,000 Sikh pilgrims were being expected to visit Pakistan on the occasion of 550th anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

He said that as per promise made in first International Sikh Convention held at Governor House Lahore, issuance of multiple visa for Sikh pilgrims of foreign passport holders other than the Indian passports was going to be fulfilled adding that this was historical step and gift for Sikhs pilgrims around the world by Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI Government.

He said that big steps being taken for arrangements to celebrate the 550th anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak and ten thousands Sikhs would simultaneously arrive in Pakistan for very first time.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Kartarpur corridor in second week of November under any circumstances.

The governor said that courage and bravery with which Imran Khan fought the case of Kashmir, Pakistan and Muslim world was unprecedented. He added that India must stop the drama of removing restrictions for limited hours in Kashmir, and must release detained Kashmiris, lift the curfew and resolve Kashmir issue through resolutions passed by United Nations.

He said that it's time for the world to come forward to force India to end oppression in Kashmir instead of being a spectator.

Sarwar said that peace was not possible in region until the settlement of Kashmir issue adding that it was world's responsibility to help Kashmiris to get rid of Indian atrocities.

