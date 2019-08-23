Prime Minister raising voice for Kashmiri people around globe: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was raising voice of Kashmiri people at every available forum

Talking to a private news channel programme, she said the gross violations committed by Indian troops in the Occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir was a serious matter of concerns for the human loving nations.

The Special Assistant to PM said that Pakistan would not hold dialogue with arch rival India due to massive human right violations and stubborn attitude of Indian rulers.

She said that Kashmir issue had become an international issue, adding that Pakistan would not make any parleys with India in the current scenario posed by its ruler.

Modi's government, she said was committing genocide in the Occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir.

Criticizing the behaviour of Indian Prime Minister Narenra Modi like Hitler, she said that Indian tall claims of secular state had badly exposed before the world community.

During the election campaign, Narendra Modi also presented India as a democratic state but involvement in killing of innocent Kashmiri people and repealing the status on Kashmir had exposed the abhorrent and ugly face of India so called secular state.