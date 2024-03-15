Prime Minister Ramazan Relief Package 2024 inaugurated in Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

Former Senator Abbas Afridi on Friday inaugurated the Prime Minister Ramadan Relief Package 2024 in a momentous event at a utility store in Jangal Khel, Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Former Senator Abbas Afridi on Friday inaugurated the Prime Minister Ramadan Relief Package 2024 in a momentous event at a utility store in Jangal Khel, Kohat.

The inauguration was graced by the presence of Regional Manager Asif Iqbal and officials of Muslim League (N).

On this occasion, Asif Iqbal elaborated to Senator Abbas Afridi that the package encompasses a Rs 12.5 billion special discount on 19 essential items under the Benazir Income Support Program.

People from different walks of life were also present on this occasion.

APP/azq/378