Prime Minister Ramazan Relief Package 2024 Inaugurated In Kohat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 09:04 PM
Former Senator Abbas Afridi on Friday inaugurated the Prime Minister Ramadan Relief Package 2024 in a momentous event at a utility store in Jangal Khel, Kohat
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Former Senator Abbas Afridi on Friday inaugurated the Prime Minister Ramadan Relief Package 2024 in a momentous event at a utility store in Jangal Khel, Kohat.
The inauguration was graced by the presence of Regional Manager Asif Iqbal and officials of Muslim League (N).
On this occasion, Asif Iqbal elaborated to Senator Abbas Afridi that the package encompasses a Rs 12.5 billion special discount on 19 essential items under the Benazir Income Support Program.
People from different walks of life were also present on this occasion.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo visits fair price shops
Putin vows response to Ukrainian attacks on Russia
Taxila Police arrest notorious commando gang
Opposition calls out govt's amendments in ordinances without consultation
Bilawal emphasizes importance of int'l Day to Combat Islamophobia
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
Food Minister inaugurates Ramazan Dastarkhan in Mardan
AJK President urges OIC to help stop Indian oppression against Kashmiri Muslims ..
SC seeks serves notices on bail petitions of six accused
Railways sets record with longest freight train operation
CEO health directs officials to intensify anti-dengue surveillance
Spain call up for Barca defender Pau Cubarsi, 17
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo visits fair price shops1 second ago
-
Taxila Police arrest notorious commando gang4 seconds ago
-
Opposition calls out govt's amendments in ordinances without consultation3 minutes ago
-
Bilawal emphasizes importance of int'l Day to Combat Islamophobia3 minutes ago
-
Food Minister inaugurates Ramazan Dastarkhan in Mardan3 minutes ago
-
SC seeks serves notices on bail petitions of six accused3 minutes ago
-
Railways sets record with longest freight train operation35 minutes ago
-
CEO health directs officials to intensify anti-dengue surveillance36 minutes ago
-
CS KP for good attitude for efficient public service36 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security provided for Friday prayers36 minutes ago
-
Faisal Amin to contest bye-poll from NA-44 DI Khan34 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court issues cause list for next week34 minutes ago