Prime Minister reaffirms commitment to minority rights

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding the rights of minorities as enshrined in the 1973 Constitution.

Addressing a gathering at the Pakistan Muslim League (N) headquarters here on Sunday on Minorities Day, the Prime Minister emphasized the significance of August 11, a date that commemorates Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's historic speech advocating equal rights for all citizens, irrespective of their religion.

In his address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed minority representatives and military officers, highlighting the diverse makeup of the nation. He reiterated that Quaid-e-Azam had envisioned a Pakistan where everyone, including Muslims and minorities, would enjoy complete freedom to practice their faiths, a vision that continues to guide the country today.

He condemned the ongoing violence in Gaza, denouncing the atrocities committed by the Israeli government under Prime Minister Netanyahu. He criticized the global community's muted response to these acts, calling it a grave failure of international organizations tasked with maintaining global peace.

Reflecting on the contributions of Pakistan's minority communities, the Prime Minister acknowledged their significant role in the country's progress and prosperity. He highlighted the contributions of Christian, Hindu, Sikh, and Parsi communities to various sectors, including education, defence, trade, and justice.

The Prime Minister paid special tribute to minority figures who have served the nation in times of war and peace, citing examples such as Cecil Chaudhry and Justice Cornelius.

The Prime Minister also recognized the historical challenges faced by minorities in Pakistan, emphasizing the need for ongoing efforts by both federal and provincial governments to ensure their security and protection. He reassured the minority communities that the government is committed to addressing their concerns and improving their quality of life.

He reiterated the PML-N's longstanding support for minority rights, stating that the party, under the leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, has always advocated for the inclusion and protection of minorities. He concluded by reaffirming the government's dedication to upholding the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and ensuring that minorities continue to play an integral role in the nation's future.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ch Salik Hussain also spoke.

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, senior PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and other federal and provincial ministers, parliamentarians, representatives of minorities, senior civil and forces officers and a number of citizens attended the ceremony.