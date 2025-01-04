Prime Minister Reaffirms Moral, Political, Diplomatic Support To Kashmiri People
Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2025 | 10:53 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed his government's strong resolve to continue extending full moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed his government's strong resolve to continue extending full moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their
just struggle for realization of the right to self-determination as enshrined in the Charter
and resolutions of the United Nations (UN) and international law.
In his message on the eve of 'Right to Self-Determination Day' here on Saturday, he urged the
international community and the UN to live up to their promises and take meaningful measures
enabling the people of Jammu and Kashmir to exercise their inalienable right
to self-determination.
The fifth January is annually observed as the ‘Right to Self-Determination Day’ for the people of Jammu and Kashmir across the globe. On this day in 1949, the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) adopted the historic resolution that guarantees a free and fair plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir to enable Kashmiri people to realize their inalienable right to self-determination.
The prime minister, in his message, further said: " The right to self-determination is a core principle
of the UN Charter, as well as of international law. Every year, the UN General Assembly adopts a
resolution that advocates the legal right of people to decide their own destiny.
It expresses unequivocal
support for the realization of the right to self-determination for peoples under foreign
occupation."
"Regrettably, Kashmiri people have not been able to exercise this inalienable right for over seven
decades," PM Shehbaz added.
The premier said the international community must call for immediate cessation of human rights violations, release of political prisoners, and restoration of fundamental rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people.
The prime minister said that India, today, continues to take multiple steps to consolidate its occupation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), undermining the internationally recognized disputed
nature of this territory. Through a series of illegal and unilateral actions taken since 5 August 2019, India is trying to alter the demographic and political structure of the disputed territory, aimed at transforming the majority Kashmiri people into a minority community, in their own homeland.
Further drawing world attention to the Indian government's high-handedness, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said India is also subjecting the Kashmiri people to wide-ranging gross, systematic human rights violations, while crushing the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for self-determination and freedom.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish
PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade
3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast
Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow
Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches
Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi
Football: Italian Serie A table
Govt taking measures to facilitate small and medium scale businesses: Prime Mini ..
Prime Minister reaffirms moral, political, diplomatic support to Kashmiri people
Football: Italian Serie A result
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UNO to ensure earl ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat2 minutes ago
-
3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast3 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow1 minute ago
-
Govt taking measures to facilitate small and medium scale businesses: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif2 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister reaffirms moral, political, diplomatic support to Kashmiri people1 minute ago
-
Secretary Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Punjab Azmat Mahmood visits MC ..2 minutes ago
-
Speeding dumper crushes motorcyclists2 minutes ago
-
Saif sees Bagan attack conspiracy to disrupt peace in Kurram1 hour ago
-
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar congratulates newly elected chairman KP bar c ..1 hour ago
-
CTD arrests 2 suspected terrorists from Jamshoro1 hour ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari visits Nayyar Bukhari to condole over wife's death1 hour ago
-
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq condemns Turbat blast, expresses sorrow over loss of liv ..1 hour ago