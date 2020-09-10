UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Reaffirms Pak Desire To Work With Uzbekistan To Cement Mutually Beneficial Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 09:48 PM

Prime Minister reaffirms Pak desire to work with Uzbekistan to cement mutually beneficial cooperation

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan's desire to work with Uzbekistan to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, bilaterally and in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan's desire to work with Uzbekistan to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, bilaterally and in the region.

He expressed these views during a meeting here with Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations Sardor Umurzaqov.

Matters of mutual interest, including the COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral cooperation, regional connectivity, and regional peace and security were discussed in the meeting.

Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood was also present during the meeting.

The prime minister underlined that Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoyed cordial and brotherly relations.

He warmly recalled his last meeting with President Mirziyoyev and mentioned that Pakistan keenly awaited his visit once the global pandemic situation settled down.

Imran Khan also highlighted the potential for enhanced trade with increased regional connectivity as a result of different planned railway projects.

The Uzbek deputy prime minister conveyed the cordial greetings and best wishes of the President Mirziyoyev, who, he said, looked forward to visiting Pakistan.

On behalf of President Mirziyoyev, he also extended an invitation to the prime minister to visit Uzbekistan.

He also expressed Uzbekistan's desire to have improved economic relations with better connectivity and make investments in Pakistan.

Underlining that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted Pakistan's positive contribution to the Afghan peace process.

He stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of paramount importance for Pakistan and the region.

The prime minister expressed the hope that intra-Afghan negotiations would commence at the earliest and culminate in a negotiated political settlement, thus contributing to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and beyond.\867

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Visit Uzbekistan Commerce Best

Recent Stories

Emirates Cricket Board receives BCCI official clea ..

51 minutes ago

International stars excited to return to the mats ..

51 minutes ago

Tour de France teams to get clean slate in second ..

2 minutes ago

Ankara Says Macron's Stance on EU Policy on Turkey ..

2 minutes ago

Another 74 Pakistanis stranded in India due to COV ..

3 minutes ago

After Moria fire, migrants cling to hope in olive ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.