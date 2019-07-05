Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to strengthen relations with Iran in diverse fields, including people-to-people exchanges

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, board of Investment Chairman Zubair Gillani and Secretary Commerce Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera were also present during the meeting. Pak-Iran bilateral relations and the progress being made towards optimally realising the trade potential between the two countries was discussed during the meeting.

The Iranian minister, while conveying greetings from the Iranian leadership to the prime minister, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Iran had provided momentum to the efforts aimed at cementing bilateral relations, especially trade and economic ties.

He expressed great satisfaction over the progress being made by Pak-Iran Joint Trade Committee in removing obstacles in way to enhancing mutual trade.The prime minister welcomed the Iranian delegation and observed that geographical proximity and close brotherly ties, rooted in historical, cultural and religious commonalities, offered huge potential to enhance mutual trade and economic cooperation for the benefit of the people of two countries.

He underlined the need for the two countries to take concrete measures for addressing the issue of smuggling and providing the people, especially those residing at Pak-Iran border, with increased business opportunities.