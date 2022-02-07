UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Reaffirms Pakistan's Full Support To KSA's Security, Territorial Integrity

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 09:46 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday while condemning the Houthi militia attacks targeting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), reaffirmed Pakistan's full support for the Kingdom's security, sovereignty and territorial integrity

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday while condemning the Houthi militia attacks targeting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), reaffirmed Pakistan's full support for the Kingdom's security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The prime minister received KSA's Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He praised the leadership role of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in promoting Islamic unity, and acknowledged the endeavours of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for peace and security in the region, and beyond.

Imran Khan also lauded the vision of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for KSA's progress and prosperity, and his invaluable contribution to the abiding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister particularly thanked the Kingdom for its steadfast support to Pakistan, especially in challenging times and for the recent financial budgetary support.

Thanking the Saudi leadership for hosting a large Pakistani community, he emphasized the need for further strengthening people-to-people linkages.

Noting the conclusion of the Agreement on Transfer of Offenders between the two countries, he expressed the hope that a large number of Pakistani prisoners in the KSA would be repatriated to Pakistan through that framework.

Prince Abdulaziz conveyed cordial greetings of the crown prince to the prime minister, and reaffirmed the close fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He also acknowledged the positive contribution of Pakistanis in the development of the Kingdom and reiterated the resolve to work closely with the Pakistan side on all matters relating to his ministry.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound in a fraternal relationship marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation, and an abiding tradition of supporting each other.

