Prime Minister Receives Call From EU Council Head; Stresses Need For Ceasefire In Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2022 | 09:58 PM

Prime Minister receives call from EU Council head; stresses need for ceasefire in Ukraine

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday received a telephone call from President of European Council Charles Michel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday received a telephone call from President of European Council Charles Michel.

President Charles Michel conveyed condolences over the loss of precious lives in the terrorist attack on a mosque in Peshawar on March 4.

Discussing the latest situation in Ukraine, the prime minister expressed deep concern over the continued military conflict and underscored that further escalation would have hugely negative impact on the region and the world.

Imran Khan added that he had been persistently highlighting the adverse economic impact of the conflict on the developing countries.

Emphasizing on Pakistan's principled position that it would only be a partner for peace, the prime minister stressed the urgent need for ceasefire and de-escalation.

He also emphasized the importance of humanitarian relief for the civilians in Ukraine.

The prime minister underlined that Pakistan had friendly ties with Russia and Ukraine, and had remained in close contact with both sides.

He expressed the hope that the dispute would be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

The two leaders agreed that the countries like Pakistan could play a facilitating role in those endeavours and that both sides would remain closely engaged to promote shared objectives.

Underscoring the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with the EU, the prime minister conveyed that he was looking forward to his visit to Brussels to meet the EU leadership.

He also extended an invitation to President Charles Michel to visit Pakistan.

Earlier, the prime minister in a tweet said he shared concern with Charles Michel over the continued military conflict in Ukraine and highlighted its adverse economic impact on developing countries.

The prime minister said he also emphasized the importance of humanitarian relief and reiterated the call for a solution through dialogue and diplomacy.

"We agreed that countries like Pakistan could play a facilitating role in this endeavour. I look forward to close engagement to promote shared objectives," he remarked.

