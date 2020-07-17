UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Reiterates Call For Strict Adherence To Anti-COVID SOPs On Eid

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:42 PM

Prime Minister reiterates call for strict adherence to anti-COVID SOPs on Eid

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday reiterated his call for the countrymen to strictly observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on upcoming Eid-ul-Azha to avert the resurgence of the downing coronavirus cases in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday reiterated his call for the countrymen to strictly observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on upcoming Eid-ul-Azha to avert the resurgence of the downing coronavirus cases in the country.

"Eid ul Azha must be celebrated with simplicity so as not to repeat what happened last Eid when SOPs were ignored & our hospitals were choked," the prime minister said on Twitter while ordering for strict implementation of the government's SOPs.

He said Pakistan was amongst the fortunate countries where number of COVID-19 cases in hospitals, especially in the intensive care units has gone down and the death rate as well, unlike its unfortunate neighbour India.

Pakistan has so far registered 259,998 COVID-19 cases out of those 183,737 have defeated the pathogen but 5,475 could not survive. Of 23,907 tests conducted during last 24 hours, only 2,085 found infected.

"This positive trend has been the result of our smart lockdown policy and the nation observing government's SOPs," he stated and urged the nation to continue observing SOPs for being essential to sustain the positive trend.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Twitter Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

8 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

2 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

2 hours ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

2 hours ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

2 hours ago

Oil Tankers and Contractors Association announces ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.