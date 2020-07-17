Prime Minister reiterates call for strict adherence to anti-COVID SOPs on Eid

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday reiterated his call for the countrymen to strictly observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on upcoming Eid-ul-Azha to avert the resurgence of the downing coronavirus cases in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday reiterated his call for the countrymen to strictly observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs) on upcoming Eid-ul-Azha to avert the resurgence of the downing coronavirus cases in the country.

"Eid ul Azha must be celebrated with simplicity so as not to repeat what happened last Eid when SOPs were ignored & our hospitals were choked," the prime minister said on Twitter while ordering for strict implementation of the government's SOPs.

He said Pakistan was amongst the fortunate countries where number of COVID-19 cases in hospitals, especially in the intensive care units has gone down and the death rate as well, unlike its unfortunate neighbour India.

Pakistan has so far registered 259,998 COVID-19 cases out of those 183,737 have defeated the pathogen but 5,475 could not survive. Of 23,907 tests conducted during last 24 hours, only 2,085 found infected.

"This positive trend has been the result of our smart lockdown policy and the nation observing government's SOPs," he stated and urged the nation to continue observing SOPs for being essential to sustain the positive trend.