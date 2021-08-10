Prime Minister reiterates commitment to protect minorities' rights

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the observance of 'National Minorities Day' is reiteration of State's commitment towards safeguarding the rights of the minority communities of Pakistan as equal citizens and providing them with an enabling environment to excel in every walk of life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the observance of 'National Minorities Day' is reiteration of State's commitment towards safeguarding the rights of the minority communities of Pakistan as equal citizens and providing them with an enabling environment to excel in every walk of life.

"The commemoration of this day at governmental level is also an acknowledgment of the important role that our minorities have been playing toward development and progress of Pakistan," the prime minister said in a message on the National Minorities Day being observed across the country on Wednesday.

With 'Riyasat-e-Madina', the prime minister said, as their role model and the principles, enunciated by Father of the Nation as the sole guide, his government firmly believed that no society could continue its march towards its goal of establishing an inclusive socio-economic development if minority communities were denied their rights and relegated to the second-class citizens.

"We believe that inter-faith harmony and protection of vulnerable is not only essential for building a moderate and progressive society but is also an effective bulwark against the rising tide of extremism, hate and crimes against weaker segments of society," he added.

He further said that in line with the promises made in their manifesto, they had been undertaking every possible effort to promote inter-faith harmony and instill a sense of confidence among the minority communities about protection of their constitutional, legal and societal rights.

"We have empowered our National Commission for Minorities to play its mandated role in an effective manner. We are committed to implement 5% job quota reserved for minorities in government services. Our parliamentarians, civil servants and other members of minority communities, working in governmental and non-governmental domain not only add value to the overall business of the state but also represent moderate face of our society," he observed.

The prime minister further said the day was an occasion to reiterate their commitment and work earnestly to promote inter-faith harmony and work as one nation for those ideals that distinguished them among the comity of nation.

"I am confident that our minority communities will continue to work with the same zeal for socio-economic development and prosperity of the country," he further added.

***EMBARGOED***Till 2359 HRS on Tuesday