UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Reiterates Commitment To Protect Minorities' Rights

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 09:11 PM

Prime Minister reiterates commitment to protect minorities' rights

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the observance of 'National Minorities Day' is reiteration of State's commitment towards safeguarding the rights of the minority communities of Pakistan as equal citizens and providing them with an enabling environment to excel in every walk of life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the observance of 'National Minorities Day' is reiteration of State's commitment towards safeguarding the rights of the minority communities of Pakistan as equal citizens and providing them with an enabling environment to excel in every walk of life.

"The commemoration of this day at governmental level is also an acknowledgment of the important role that our minorities have been playing toward development and progress of Pakistan," the prime minister said in a message on the National Minorities Day being observed across the country on Wednesday.

With 'Riyasat-e-Madina', the prime minister said, as their role model and the principles, enunciated by Father of the Nation as the sole guide, his government firmly believed that no society could continue its march towards its goal of establishing an inclusive socio-economic development if minority communities were denied their rights and relegated to the second-class citizens.

"We believe that inter-faith harmony and protection of vulnerable is not only essential for building a moderate and progressive society but is also an effective bulwark against the rising tide of extremism, hate and crimes against weaker segments of society," he added.

He further said that in line with the promises made in their manifesto, they had been undertaking every possible effort to promote inter-faith harmony and instill a sense of confidence among the minority communities about protection of their constitutional, legal and societal rights.

"We have empowered our National Commission for Minorities to play its mandated role in an effective manner. We are committed to implement 5% job quota reserved for minorities in government services. Our parliamentarians, civil servants and other members of minority communities, working in governmental and non-governmental domain not only add value to the overall business of the state but also represent moderate face of our society," he observed.

The prime minister further said the day was an occasion to reiterate their commitment and work earnestly to promote inter-faith harmony and work as one nation for those ideals that distinguished them among the comity of nation.

"I am confident that our minority communities will continue to work with the same zeal for socio-economic development and prosperity of the country," he further added.

***EMBARGOED***Till 2359 HRS on Tuesday

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Minority Job Guide Progress Same March Government

Recent Stories

Minister hails minorities' role for national devel ..

Minister hails minorities' role for national development

4 seconds ago
 Ambassador Sadiq to participate in Doha Conference ..

Ambassador Sadiq to participate in Doha Conference on Afghanistan, Troika Plus m ..

5 seconds ago
 Death Toll in Myanmar Violence Reaches 962 - UN En ..

Death Toll in Myanmar Violence Reaches 962 - UN Envoy

7 seconds ago
 SECP asks companies to file beneficial ownership d ..

SECP asks companies to file beneficial ownership declaration

11 seconds ago
 NET arrest 7 suspects including 3 women, recovered ..

NET arrest 7 suspects including 3 women, recovered 26 Kg ice-drug, 23Kg heroin

2 minutes ago
 Amnesty International Urges Biden to Drop Charges ..

Amnesty International Urges Biden to Drop Charges Against Assange

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.