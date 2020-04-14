UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Reiterates Firm Resolve To Fight Coronavirus, Save People From Starvation, Unemployment : Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 06:18 PM

Prime Minister reiterates firm resolve to fight coronavirus, save people from starvation, unemployment : Firdous

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reiterated his firm resolve to continue efforts for curbing the spread of coronavirus as well as take steps to save the people from poverty, starvation and unemployment in the wake of ongoing lockdown in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reiterated his firm resolve to continue efforts for curbing the spread of coronavirus as well as take steps to save the people from poverty, starvation and unemployment in the wake of ongoing lockdown in the country.

Briefing media persons about the decisions taken by the Federal Cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the cabinet was informed that an ordinance was being promulgated to control inflation in the country and ensure uninterrupted supply of items of daily use.

The cabinet members recommended inclusion of strict punishments for hoarders and smugglers in the proposed legislation, she added.

The SAPM said the cabinet was also briefed about the proposed legislation to provide facilitation to the construction sector.

The cabinet, she said, congratulated and appreciated the efforts of Dr Sania Nishtar, her ministry and the Ehsaas team for the disbursement of cash assistance among the needy and eligible persons in a transparent and apolitical manner under the emergency cash relief programme.

Dr Firdous said the prime minister remarked that the Ehsaas Programme was started to give the deserving and needy persons their due right on merit and in a transparent manner.

The prime minister also appreciated the performance of provincial governments and district administrations in the dispensation of Ehsaas project, she said.

The SAPM said the provinces were playing a crucial role in the implementation of the programme on merit and transparently. It had been decided to appoint focal persons for smooth working of the programme, she added.

She said the cabinet gave approval to the proposal of handing over the Margzar Zoo to the Islamabad Wildlife board.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Media From Cabinet Merit Packaging Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘First Line of Defence’ are leading examples o ..

19 minutes ago

Lahore Police take 677 beggars into custody

1 minute ago

COVID-19: Govt. approves SOPs for private int'l fl ..

1 minute ago

Regular exercise could help prevent liver cancer

1 minute ago

PBBC welcomes Prime Minister Imran's call for dona ..

1 minute ago

Singapore Records 334 New Coronavirus Infections - ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.