ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday, during a phone call with Chairman, Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Dr. Abdullah Abdullah reiterated Pakistan's commitment to further deepen these brotherly ties and enhance cooperation in all fields.

During the call, according to the PM office media wing's press release, the prime minister emphasized importance of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations, which are based on commonalities of faith and culture, shared history, and fraternal bonds between the two peoples.

Highlighting Pakistan's positive contribution to the Afghan peace process, the prime minister stressed that the Afghan leaders must seize this historic opportunity to achieve an inclusive political settlement, contributing to durable peace, security and prosperity in Afghanistan.

"Pakistan looks forward to the commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations at the earliest," the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

He underlined his long-standing belief that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a negotiated political settlement was the only way forward.

The prime minister extended best wishes to Dr. Abdullah Abdullah as chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation and expressed the hope that the Council would successfully achieve its objectives.

He also reiterated the invitation to Dr. Abdullah Abdullah to visit Pakistan at the earliest toshare perspectives on advancing the Afghan peace process and forging closer ties betweenthe two countries.