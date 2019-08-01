UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Reiterates Pakistan's Commitment In Facilitating Peace Process In Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 10:04 PM

Prime Minister reiterates Pakistan's commitment in facilitating peace process in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday reiterated Pakistan's commitment to remain engaged with the U.S. and other stakeholders in facilitating the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday reiterated Pakistan's commitment to remain engaged with the U.S. and other stakeholders in facilitating the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

The prime minister stated this while talking to the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, who paid a courtesy call on him.

Recalling his recent interaction with President Donald Trump in Washington, the prime minister emphasized that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan as well as of the broader region.

The PM also expressed satisfaction at the evolving international consensus and interest in fully supporting efforts to achieve long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He underscored the need for inclusive intra-Afghan negotiations to evolve a road map for future of Afghanistan.

In the context of his recent visit to the United States, the prime minister underlined the importance that Pakistan attaches to a broad-based and enduring relationship between the two countries.

The prime minister stressed that the opportunities for an expanded bilateral economic relationship must be optimally utilized.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Washington Visit Trump Road United States

Recent Stories

PTI govt committed to take head on national challe ..

7 seconds ago

Civic bodies fail to drain rainwater out of low ly ..

10 seconds ago

Efforts to be made for betterment of Karachi: Fede ..

12 seconds ago

President Masood terms Ibrahim as George Washingto ..

43 minutes ago

Wales No. 8 Taulupe Faletau ruled out of World Cup ..

18 seconds ago

KP govt taking steps for development of forests: U ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.