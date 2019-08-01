Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday reiterated Pakistan's commitment to remain engaged with the U.S. and other stakeholders in facilitating the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan

The prime minister stated this while talking to the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, who paid a courtesy call on him.

Recalling his recent interaction with President Donald Trump in Washington, the prime minister emphasized that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan as well as of the broader region.

The PM also expressed satisfaction at the evolving international consensus and interest in fully supporting efforts to achieve long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He underscored the need for inclusive intra-Afghan negotiations to evolve a road map for future of Afghanistan.

In the context of his recent visit to the United States, the prime minister underlined the importance that Pakistan attaches to a broad-based and enduring relationship between the two countries.

The prime minister stressed that the opportunities for an expanded bilateral economic relationship must be optimally utilized.