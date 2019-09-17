Prime Minister reiterates resolve to complete ongoing projects under CPEC

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reiterated the resolve to complete ongoing projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which had contributed substantially to Pakistan's development and prosperity

Talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, who called on him here at the PM Office, he also reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to further strengthen the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership with China and underscored the high priority attached to the CPEC.The Chinese envoy conveyed the best wishes of President Xi Jinping to the prime minister on his forthcoming birthday. The Chinese president's message described the traditional friendship between China and Pakistan as "rock solid" and reiterated the resolve to build a closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era.

The prime minister asked the ambassador to convey his thanks to the Chinese president.