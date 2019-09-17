UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Reiterates Resolve To Complete Ongoing Projects Under CPEC

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 07:17 PM

Prime Minister reiterates resolve to complete ongoing projects under CPEC

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reiterated the resolve to complete ongoing projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which had contributed substantially to Pakistan's development and prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reiterated the resolve to complete ongoing projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which had contributed substantially to Pakistan's development and prosperity.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, who called on him here at the PM Office, he also reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to further strengthen the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership with China and underscored the high priority attached to the CPEC.The Chinese envoy conveyed the best wishes of President Xi Jinping to the prime minister on his forthcoming birthday. The Chinese president's message described the traditional friendship between China and Pakistan as "rock solid" and reiterated the resolve to build a closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era.

The prime minister asked the ambassador to convey his thanks to the Chinese president.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister China CPEC Best Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Saeed honours 6th batch of master’s gr ..

6 minutes ago

UAE-Spain political consultations meeting begins i ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Government Leaders Programme opens registratio ..

6 minutes ago

Govt ensuring completion of all development scheme ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister strongly condemns attacks on Saudi ..

4 minutes ago

United States, Belarus to Announce Mutual Return o ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.