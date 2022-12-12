UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Rejects 'default Risk' Rumours

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 12, 2022 | 08:24 PM

The Prime Minister says they tried to give subsidy to poor people and 1800 billion rupee Kissan Package is an example of that.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said PML-N led coalition has kept national interest above political interest and saved the country from default.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, he said we tried to give subsidy to poor people and 1800 billion rupee Kissan Package is an example of that.

He added that the government is strenuously working to rehabilitate the flood affected people which is a big challenge.

He rejected any threats of country's default.

Prime Minister said UK newspaper Daily Mail's unconditional apology is a success of Pakistanis especially those poor children and mothers who were benefiting from the aid money that was targeted.

He said it was such a heartless campaign initiated by PTI that they didn't bother to think about dignity of the country in their malice of defaming the Sharif family.

The Prime Minister said this malicious campaign also damaged Pakistan as mistrust was created regarding any funding to our country.

Shehbaz Sharif said PTI's four year tenure was a period of political victimization.

Replying to a question, the Prime Minister said the coalition government is making every possible effort to provide relief to the people.

To another question about Chaman border firing, he said he will soon call a meeting to discuss the Afghan issue.

He said Afghanistan is our brotherly country and we have called upon them to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

Briefing the newsmen on economic situation of the country, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said PTI destroyed the economy but we are trying to put it back on track.

He said there is no threat of country going to default.

