Prime Minister Rejects OGRA Summary For Increase In Petroleum Prices

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2022 | 09:48 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday rejected summary of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to increase prices of petrol by Rs 21 and of other petroleum products by Rs 50 and said the government would continue to provide relief to the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday rejected summary of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to increase prices of petrol by Rs 21 and of other petroleum products by Rs 50 and said the government would continue to provide relief to the people.

Speaking at an Iftar dinner hosted for the leadership and parliamentarians of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) here, he said the last government suddenly announced subsidy on petroleum products and did not allocate enough financial resources for the relief.

"We cannot put more burden on people," he said adding the previous government even did not give subsidy on flour this Ramazan.

He said the facts regarding the petroleum products prices would be put before the people.

He vowed that the government would continue to work for the welfare and prosperity of the people and would resolve their issues.

He said the opposition alliance defeated Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi with its day and night struggle, adding the coalition of parties in government would move ahead with consultation.

The structure built by the previous government was falling like a house of sand, he remarked.

While thanking the coalition partners for electing him as prime minister, he said he would remain in touch with the allied parties' parliamentarians and would resolve problems of their Constituencies.

He said Names of the cabinet members would be announced in two phases, adding the initial names for the cabinet would be announced soon while more names of cabinet ministers would be announced in the second phase in the next few days.

Shehbaz said Prime Minister House would be turned into Pakistan House and officers from all the provinces would get an opportunity to serve in it.

He informed that he had sent to the President the summaries of resignations of Speaker National Assembly and Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The leaders of PDM and government alliance Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Akhtar Mengal, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Mohsin Dawar, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ahsan Iqbal, Shah Zain Bugti and others attended the Iftar dinner.

