UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Renews Pledge For Disaster Resilient Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 11:53 PM

Prime Minister renews pledge for disaster resilient Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that the Government of Pakistan would continue taking all possible measures for a disaster resilient Pakistan through more effective prevention, mitigation and preparedness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that the Government of Pakistan would continue taking all possible measures for a disaster resilient Pakistan through more effective prevention, mitigation and preparedness.

"Pakistan at the same time is committed to fulfill its responsibilities mandated under regional and global frameworks on the Disaster Risk Reduction to which we are a signatory," he said in a message on the National Resilience Day on October 8.

The prime minister said today, on the commemoration of 14th year of the tragic earthquake of 2005, he would like to express his deepest condolences to the families of victims who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate earthquake.

"While that major earthquake incident left unforgettable memories of devastation, pain and sorrow, however, Pakistani nation also rose to the challenges and exhibited exemplary spirit of sacrifices, philanthropy, mutual help and resilience," he observed.

The prime minister said they learnt that the system existing at that time to manage such a disaster was not at all capable of handling the situation and he was happy that now they had put in place a comprehensive and efficient National Disaster Management System through an act of parliament.

"We are committed to further reform and strengthen the system," he resolved.

The prime minister also paid homage to the victims of recent earthquake in Mirpur, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and expressed the resolve that they would continue to provide all possible support to the people in the affected areas till their complete rehabilitation.

"I hope the National Resilience Day will encourage the people of Pakistan to not only enhance their knowledge about disaster risk management but also spread the message of preparedness, safety, resilience and self-reliance," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Earthquake Prime Minister Parliament Jammu Same Mirpur October All Government

Recent Stories

Illegal oil agency sealed in Dera Ghazi Khan

2 minutes ago

Scoreboards in 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Sri La ..

2 minutes ago

Montpellier call Top 14 salary cap fine 'Stalinist ..

41 minutes ago

Prime Minister leaves for China

41 minutes ago

Animated Murray recovers from slow start to win Sh ..

41 minutes ago

Four members of Indian family drown trying to take ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.