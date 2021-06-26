Prime Minister reposes confidence in youths' talent to project real image of Pakistan

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 07:31 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressing his confidence in the innate potential of country's youth, urged them to present true and real image of Pakistan, a country gifted with huge variety and diversity

Addressing the first National Amateur Short Film Festival Awards (NASFF) ceremony here at the Pak-China Friendship Center, the prime minister stressed upon the young film makers to concentrate upon production of original stuff as the world always bought the contents based upon reality.

The prime minister urged the youth to explore new avenues in different fields of life and try something new instead of copying ' the trodden path', adding the new starters in the film making must explore the vast variety and rich diversity of climate, culture and civilization of the motherland.

The event was held under the patronage of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in association with Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) to give awards to three winners each in different categories of short films.

The jury was consisted of renowned artists and international experts who had made nominations for the best films. Fifteen winners would get scholarships for studying in advance media techniques in the University of California, United States.

Addressing the ceremony the prime minister observed that over 60 per cent of the country's population was comprised of talented youth who could achieve marvels in different fields.

He said the soft image of the country came with self-esteem and self-belief as the world respected those who had faith in themselves.

He further said they did not need to copy what the others had done in the world. "We don't need to look like others to improve our perception." "You cannot achieve anything if you have fears of failure," he maintained.

The ceremony was attended by Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib, Director General ISPR, Major General Babar Iftikhar and other Federal ministers and parliamentarians.

The prime minister laid emphasis upon following the thoughts of country's founding fathers including Quaid e Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The prime minister noted that during 70s, the country was producing quality pictures but it went on to copy Indian films which resulted in the downfall of this industry.

Through this 'copy and adoption of alien culture' the films industry lost the originality, he regretted.

The prime minister sharing his experiences in the cricket career said they had introduced to the world, the technique of reverse swing and opening of bowling with the spinners, the ideas which were later copied by the whole world.

Previously, there was a mindset which thought that they could not win from the United Kingdom cricket team due to serious impacts of colonialism and they were contended in their defeats, he added.

The prime minister said, things started changing when they turned to self belief with new playing techniques.

He further said that he had brought Ertugrul drama serial which was widely watched by the people in Pakistan.

The prime minster said late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, who participated in the fund-raising of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hosptial, was adorned by the Western pop groups.

The prime minister said tourism industry of the country possessed huge potential which remained unexplored in the past and cited the mountains and religious tourism which were being explored.

The prime minister also lauded efforts of the ministry of information and ISPR for providing a platform to the young gifted new starters in the genre of short film making.

