Prime Minister reposes confidence in youths' talent to project real image of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressing his confidence in the innate potential of the country's youth urged them to present true and real image of Pakistan, a country gifted with huge variety and diversity.

Addressing the first National Amateur Short Film Festival Awards (NASFF) ceremony here at the Pak-China Friendship Center, he stressed upon the young film makers to concentrate upon production of original stuff as the world always bought the contents based upon reality.

The prime minister urged the youth to explore new avenues in different fields of life and try something new instead copying ' the trodden path', adding the new starters in the film making must explore the vast variety and rich diversity of climate, culture and civilization of the motherland.

The event was held under the patronage of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in association with Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) to give awards to three winners each in different categories of short films. The jury consisted famed artists and international experts who had made nominations for the best films. Fifteen winners would get scholarships for studying in advance media techniques in the University of California, US.

The prime minister observed that over 60 per cent of the country's population comprised of talented youth who could achieve marvels in different fields.

He said the soft image of the country came with self-esteem and self-belief as the world respected those who had faith in themselves.

He further said that they did not need to copy what the others had done in the world. "We don't need to look like others to improve our perception." "You cannot achieve anything if you have fears of failure," he maintained.

The ceremony was attended by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar and other Federal ministers and parliamentarians.

The prime minister laid emphasis upon following thoughts of the country's founding fathers including Quaid e Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The prime minister noted that during 70s, the country was producing quality pictures but it went on to copy Indian films which resulted in the downfall of the industry.

Through this 'copy and adoption of alien culture' the films industry lost the originality, he regretted.

The prime minister sharing his experiences in the cricket career said that they had introduced to the world, the technique of reverse swing and opening of bowling with the spinners, the ideas which were later copied by the whole world.

Previously, there was mindset which thought that they could not win from the UK cricket team due to serious impacts of colonialism and they were contended in their defeats, he added.

The prime minister said, things started changing when they started in self belief with new playing techniques.

He further said that he had brought Ertugrul drama serial which was widely watched by the people in Pakistan.

The prime minster said late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, who participated in the fund-raising of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hosptial, was adorned by the Western pop groups.

The prime minister said that tourism industry of the country possessed huge potential which remained unexplored in the past and cited the mountains and religious tourism which were being explored.

The prime minister also lauded efforts of the ministry of information and ISPR for providing a platform to the young gifted new starters in the genre of short film making.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain informed that the country's first Media Technology University would be launched on August 14 this year which would be formally inaugurated by the prime minister, at this building.

The minister said in today's world, there was contest over opinion making and perceptions in which the media was playing an important role. The media as a tool was being used effectively for building narratives across the world, he added.

He said the information ministry was transforming Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Radio Pakistan and ptv into digital platforms in line with the modern requirements of the day.

Fawad said they were trying to bring forward modern media techniques for effectively building the country's narrative abroad.

About the production of short films, the minister said the social media contents worldwide had multiplied and now focused was shifted from long duration films to making of shortest form for which the popular social media platforms were effectively used.

He regretted that the film industry in the country which was once among the biggest production of movies in the world had faced hardest time.

The minister expressed the confidence that new film policy, latest initiatives including availability of human resources and modern equipments would help the industry to rise again.

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar underlined that the time had come to project the country's image on the world stage 'which is good and beautiful'.

He observed that in the world, perception was often regarded as reality and stressed upon aligning the perception with reality.

He said Pakistan had been blessed with myriad gifts and talents but it underwent threats of terrorism, in the past decade which had impacted the country's image at the international level.

The DG ISPR further said that they had won war against terrorism but still some enemies of the motherland were trying to harm it.

He said 60% of the country's population consisted of youth and through the NASFF, they had been provided with a platform to express their talents and effectively project the real image of Pakistan.

Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar said that they had received participants from 72 universities of the country for this contest and with submission of 2300 quality short films.

He also lauded efforts of the ministry of information for making the event successful.