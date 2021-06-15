Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had restored the integrity and positive image of the country at global level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had restored the integrity and positive image of the country at global level.

Talking to a news channel, he said that stern action would be taken against the violators of the house respect and decorum.

The minister said that opposition created fighting like situation in the house by using derogatory language against the government.

The Parliament House proceeding could run with the consensus of both benches not with blame games and chanting slogans against each others, the minister added.

No body would support the narrative of opposition benches after seeing the today's proceeding of the national assembly, he added.

The incumbent government was very serious for the legislation but the opposition was not supporting in that regard, he added.