Prime Minister restored lost glory of Pakistan: Minister

Provincial Minister for Law & Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had restored the lost glory of Pakistan

Commenting on Prime Minister's recent visit to the US, he said that Imran Khan answered in detail and extempore, the difficult questions of American Institute for Peace during joint press conference with President Trump, which proved his wisdom.

Raja Basharat said that warm welcome of Imran Khan by President Trump and expatriate Pakistanis had raised the heads of the nation with pride.

Due to Imran Khan's prudent strategy and leadership qualities, positive change had been witnessed on American stance on Kashmir issue which was a big success of Pakistan at diplomatic level, he added.

He said that as a result of Imran Khan's simplicity and comprehensive representation, new Pakistan had emerged as a respectable and graceful country in the comity of nations.

Former corrupt rulers, who wasted public money unnecessarily on their foreign tours, were now finding a place to hide themselves, he added.