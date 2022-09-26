UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Returns After Completing US, London Visits

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2022 | 10:35 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday returned here on completion of his visits to the United States and London

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday returned here on completion of his visits to the United States and London.

In the US, the prime minister represented Pakistan at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Besides addressing the session, the prime minister had meetings with the world leaders including US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, counterparts from different countries as well as the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

He also had interactions with global media outlets besides attending a photo exhibition held to highlight the miseries of the flood-stricken people of Pakistan.

On the first leg of his two-state visit, the prime minister joined the word leaders in London to attend the final rites of Queen Elizabeth II.

