UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Returns After Day-long Qatar Visit

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 07:38 PM

Prime minister returns after day-long Qatar visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday returned home after completing day-long visit of Qatar which focused at strengthening the bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on regional developments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday returned home after completing day-long visit of Qatar which focused at strengthening the bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on regional developments.

During the visit, the prime minister met Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at Amiri Diwan of Qatar.

The visit was part of regular exchange of high level visits between the two countries, a PM Office press release said.

This is the second visit of the prime minister to Qatar after taking office. The Qatari Amir had visited Pakistan in June 2019, which resulted in strengthening bilateral collaboration in diverse areas.

Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close and cordial ties based on mutual trust and understanding. The bilateral relationship is broad-based and multifaceted, covering diverse fields including political, trade, commercial, defence, people-to-peoplecontacts and cultural exchanges.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Exchange Visit Qatar June 2019

Recent Stories

Market rates of Gold in twin cities 27 Feb 2020

43 seconds ago

Investigation Into Mastermind of Nemtsov's Murder ..

44 seconds ago

Israeli Defense Minister Orders Seizure of $4Mln S ..

46 seconds ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company BOD approves tw ..

48 seconds ago

Sports Gala for special children concluded at Drin ..

5 minutes ago

Jamat-e-Islami to launch protest movement in Sindh ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.